Nolte: Jury Finds CNN Guilty of Defamation, Awards $5 Million Plus Punitive Damages

A Florida jury has found far-left CNN guilty of defaming Navy veteran Zachary Young back in November of 2021.

CNN = Convicted News Network.

The jury ruled that Young is owed $5 million in compensation from the fake news network for lost earnings and personal damages. Yet to come are the punitive damages. The jury will decide on that amount in the trial’s next phase, when each side has the opportunity to present its case on what the amount should be.

After eight hours of deliberation, the video below can only be described as pornography for decent people:

What this means is that I will be using the term “Convicted Liar” to describe CNN and Jake Tapper until the end of time.

In their zeal to find a villain other than His Fraudulency Joe Biden for the debacle that was America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the convicted liars at CNN (that’s never gonna get old) decided to demonize Mr. Young as a black market operator exploiting desperate Afghans for huge sums of money to get them out of the country.

Convicted liar Jake Tapper (tee hee) introduced the segment this way: “Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success.”

Months later, the convicted liars and CNN tried to take it all back with an on-air apology from convicted liar Jake Tapper:

And before we go, a correction. In November, we ran a story about Afghans desperate to pay high sums beyond the reach of average Afghans. The story included a lead-in and banner throughout the story that referenced a black market. The use of the term black market in the story was in error. The story included reporting on Zachary Young, a private operator who had been contacted by family members of Afghans trying to flee the country. We didn’t mean to suggest that Mr. Young participated in the black market. We regret the error and to Mr. Young, we apologize.

What truly sank the convicted liars at CNN, at least from where I sit, was the texts that would prove malice to anyone with an IQ above room temperature.

CNN correspondent and convicted liar Alex Marquardt flat out said he wanted to “nail this Zachary Young mfucker” and promised that the story would be his “funeral.” Convicted liar Marquardt’s editor, Matthew Phillips, then replied with: “gonna hold you to that cowboy!” Then a CNN senior editor named Fuzz Hogan called Young “a shit.”

Better still, there are texts from CNN staffers pointing out that the Zachary Young story is “80% emotion, 20% observed fact” and “flawed.”

But the the convicted liar Jake Tapper and the convicted liars at CNN ran with the story anyway because in 2021 these idiots believed they were bulletproof after (temporarily) vanquishing Donald Trump from the Oval Office.

And why not? After —

— what’s one more lie?

Generally, punitive damages are where juries like to make a point. Because those damages are subjective (What are a man’s reputation, career, and good name worth?) the sky is the limit.

We can only hope the jury does the right thing for Zachary Young and for America, which is bankrupting these godless liars — bury them forever, salt the earth, and then melt down the pieces to create a statue of President Donald J. Trump.

Anyone tired of winning yet?

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.