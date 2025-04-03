Nolte: Stewardesses Crybaby to Disgraced ProPublica About Deportation Flights

The far-left and discredited ProPublica sat on a hit piece it could’ve published last year about stewardesses distressed over the way illegal aliens are treated on deportee flights. Rather than report this at the time — when Biden was president — the disgraced outlet waited until today.

The agenda here is hilariously desperate. The Bad Orange Man’s deportation flights are making a bunch of self-important sky waitresses uncomfortable. Therefore, we should stop deporting illegal aliens so they can vote for Democrats.

So why are these sky waitresses distressed? Because the illegals are shackled and the sky waitresses have been told not to have any contact with them, not even eye contact. The headline says it all: “Inside ICE Air: Flight Attendants on Deportation Planes Say Disaster Is ‘Only a Matter of Time.’”

So what is the potential disaster these flights face that others don’t?

Well, if you read the full piece, you will discover that these ICE Air flights are much safer than the regular passenger flights millions of Americans take every day.

“A standard [ICE] flight had more than a dozen private security guards … along with a single ICE officer, two nurses, and a hundred or more detainees.”

How many nurses are contracted to accompany your flights?

Oh, and get a load of the personal service these illegals enjoy: “The guards were in charge of delivering food and water to the detainees and taking them to the lavatories.”

So, ProPublica informs us that more than a dozen guards are hired to handle a hundred or more illegals. Okay, well, that’s one guard per ten illegals serving them food, and water, and giving them bathroom breaks. What was the stewardess-to-passenger ratio on your last flight? Three-to-one? These illegals practically have their own butler.

Here’s my favorite part of the sky waitress whining… Because the guards do all the work, the sky waitresses have nothing to do:

Flight attendants said they had little to do but sit in their jumpseats after delivering the preflight safety briefing in English to the mostly Spanish-speaking passengers. Above 10,000 feet, the two in the rear usually moved to passenger rows near the cockpit, then sat again. Some did crosswords. Others took photos out the window. On a deportation to Guatemala, one saw his first erupting volcano.

“You don’t do nothing,” a flying waitress complained. “Just sit down in your seats and be quiet.”

Getting paid to sit and relax. The horror. The horror.

On my flights, the skymaids can’t wait to sit down.

So, in one paragraph, we’re told the sky waitresses want to serve the illegals and are upset because they can’t and therefore have nothing to do. But in a later paragraph, we’re told they resent serving the guards…

The guards often asked flight attendants to heat up the food they brought from home. They asked for drinks, for ice. “They treated us like we were their maids,” said Akilah Sisk, a former flight attendant from Texas. “In their eyes, the detainees are not the passengers,” another flight attendant said. “The passengers are the guards. And we’re there for the guards.”

What ungrateful shrews.

Another thing that bothered these pissy little sky waitresses was being told that if an emergency evacuation is necessary, “Just get up and leave. That’s it. … Save your life first.”

So getting some ice for a guard’s drink is beyond the pale, but they’re ready to drown saving lives. Yeah. Right.

Regardless, what ProPublica glosses over is the following facts: There are a dozen guards available to help evacuate these illegals who are only in leg irons, not welded to the plane. Whenever I fly, there are maybe five people to help evacuate in an emergency. The illegals get 12.

ProPublica can only exist in a world where there is no critical thinking.

I’ve read some desperately stupid hit pieces in my time, but this is a real beauty.

The good news is that most of the sky waitresses who complained about Biden’s deportation flights are no longer sky waitresses. They’ve moved on, probably to burn Teslas when they are not in community college taking classes on how to be a first wife.

