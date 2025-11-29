ESPN Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted newly-elected socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his lofty claims that everything will be “free” in New York City when he takes office.

Appearing on the Joe and Jada podcast, Smith explained why he thinks Mamdani is going to become a major problem for New York City once he is given the oath of office on January 1 of 2026.

“Free ain’t reality,” Smith said referring to Mamdani’s penchant of saying he intends to offer a long list of “free” services to city residents.

“Free buses, free grocery stores. You’re seeing free child care. It ain’t free. Nothing’s free in this world. And nobody should know that better than minorities in this country. Whether it’s black of Hispanics,” Smith said after saying Mamdani is a “problem.”

“No one should ever fail to know that. What he means is the redistribution of wealth,” Smith said.

The ESPN talker then went on to say that if Mamdani “messes” with either small or big businesses owners to shake them down to fund his “free” agenda, they will stop operating in New York and move elsewhere.

Smith also flat-out said that Mamdani is communist, not progressive. “He’s talked about seizing properties,” he said. “That’s communism. That’s Marxism.”

He also said that the Republicans will use everything against Mamdani in particular and the Democrats in general for being opposed to the American way of life.

“I moved out of New York last year. I got a spot in Florida,” Smith admitted. “I’m out, I’M out! My home is in Florida. I’m out.”

Smith did note that he agrees with Mamdani that we all need to worry about the needy, but he worries that the new mayor’s ideas simply won’t work.

