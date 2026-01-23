Nolte: Lying WaPo Debunks Its Own ‘ICE Detains… 5-Year-Old’ Headline in Paragraph Five

First things first… Imagine being such a lowlife, degenerate scumbag of an illegal alien that you run off and leave your five-year-old son behind.

That kind of behavior is simply beyond my comprehension. Not because I’m a good guy but because I’m a normal guy. What kind of animal does such a thing? Okay, bad example. Animals protect their young. You would think that anyone with human DNA wouldn’t even think twice about staying close to their child under any circumstance. I can’t imagine dropping the leash and leaving my dog behind, much less a small child, much less my own child.

If you’re capable of abandoning your own child in this way, which will forever damage that child in the knowledge that he is not loved unconditionally by his own father, then you are capable of any horror. Just another example of the unvetted, Third World barbarians Democrats allowed into our country.

Anyway, look at how the the Washington Post, a far-left propaganda outlet, uses the headline and sub-headline to lie about this to its gullible and shrinking readership…

Lying headline: “ICE detains four children from Minnesota school district, including 5-year-old”

Lying sub-headline: “Columbia Heights Public Schools district officials accused ICE officers of using the 5-year-old ‘as bait.’ A 10-year-old and her mother were also detained.”

Lying opening paragraph: “Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota have detained at least four children from the same school district this month, including a 5-year-old boy, school officials in a Minneapolis suburb said Wednesday.”

Then comes the truth, all the way down in paragraph five: “The father fled on foot when ICE officers approached him, DHS said. ‘For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias,’ it added.”

If you break the law, get arrested, and have a minor child with you, what happens?

We all know the answer, including the liars at the Washington Post…

Whether or not you’re a citizen, whether or not you are white, whether or not you are rich… That child will be taken “into custody.”

Whether or not you’re a citizen, whether or not you are white, whether or not you are rich… You will be separated from your child.

Whether or not you’re a citizen, whether or not you are white, whether or not you are rich… That child will be handed over to social services for foster care or to be placed with another family member.

Nothing that happened here is any different from what happens to American citizens who break the law.

Additionally, the illegal alien is always given the choice of taking their child with them when they are deported back home.

Get a load of this WaPo spin:

It was not immediately clear why ICE officers had not left Liam in the care of the adult whom school officials say had begged the officers to leave Liam there.

It wasn’t immediately clear…?

Liars!

Godless liars!

Note the term “adult” and not “relative.”

So now the Washington Post wants ICE to turn a five-year-old boy over to any “adult” who begs for him?

Oh, well, this guy, wearing only a raincoat, driving around in a van, begged for the kid, so we turned him over.

ICE does not turn five-year-old boys over to unvetted adults. That’s Joe Biden’s job.

