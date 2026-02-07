The establishment media enthusiastically reported that Vice President JD Vance was booed during the opening ceremonies of the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy, but video clips appear to show an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, arrived for the event on Thursday to lead President Donald Trump’s delegation to the games, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

When the United States was introduced during the ceremony the voices of the crowd grew even louder. A handful of groans was overpowered by cheers.

Video footage shows the moment the announcer said, “The United States of America,” and those gathered in the stadium cheered and clapped. Some even chanted “USA! USA! USA!”

Vance and his wife were briefly shown on the Jumbotron:

A USA Today reporter, the AP, and the New York Times claimed Vance was not warmly welcomed during the ceremony, per For the Win.

The White House also shared a clip from NBC News of the moment the United States was introduced:

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) press office commented on the situation, claiming President Donald Trump and Vance have “RUINED America’s reputation on the global stage.”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet also shared the video, writing, “Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and liberal outlets like NBC are falsely claiming the VP was booed during the Opening Ceremony at the Olympics.”

“This is supposed to be a time of national pride and unity, but elected Democrats are using the Olympics to spread lies about our elected leaders and divide Americans. Pretty gross. Also, remember their lack of class when they inevitably run in ‘28,” he concluded.