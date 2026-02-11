Nolte: Rigged Immigration Report Proves Bari Weiss Is Lying About CBS News Reforms

On Monday, far-left CBS News released anti-ICE/pro-Democrat Party talking points that prove that, despite her promises, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has no intention of reforming the disgraced CBS News.

In fact, Bari Weiss is lying about reforming CBS News in the hopes of suckering Normal People to once again trust, watch, and deliver clicks to this joke of a news outlet.

In previous articles I mentioned that if CBS was to truly reform we would see the reforms when and where they matter, not as window dressing, like asking far-left 60 Minutes for a little extra reporting on an anti-Trump segment.

No, a truly reformed member of the corporate media will openly defy and even shoot down the current media narrative. For example, a reformed CBS News would have questioned Anthony Fauci’s stupid COVID rules; a reformed CBS News would’ve dug into whether or not Kamala Harris really worked at McDonald’s; a reformed CBS News would’ve lambasted a health institution that said going to the beach will kill millions but rioting for George Floyd is healthy… Those are just past examples. Bari Weiss was not running CBS News then. Well, she is now, and rather than use the truth to puncture the prevailing (and dishonest) anti-ICE narrative, she’s using lies of omission to aid and abet this fraud.

“Less than 14 percent of those arrested by ICE in Trump’s 1st year back in office had violent criminal records, document shows,” read the CBS News headline.

Here’s the opening paragraph:

Less than 14 percent of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in President Trump’s first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by CBS News.

That is a total lie.

Oh, sure, because Bari Weiss is a slimy sneak, the headline is technically accurate. If you remove all context, common sense, and a desire to inform the public, that is a technically accurate headline.

But.

The obvious and glaringly dishonest impression the headline is designed to give is a bald-faced lie.

The purpose of that headline is to deceive people into believing that when President Trump says he is making the worst-of-the-worst priorities for deportation, it’s not true. Look at that 14 percent number.

This is a deliberate act of misinformation through a lack of context.

As my colleague Neil Munro points out:

CBS’s focus on the convicted and violent 14 percent instead of the criminal 60 percent spotlights the establishment media’s continued campaign to hide crime by illegal migrants. This campaign relies heavily on reporters who are more sympathetic to migrants than to Americans. In this case, the CBS reporter, Camilo Montoya-Galvez, is a legalized migrant from Colombia.

He adds that “many violent crimes go undetected or unsolved, so wrecking CBS’s claim that only 14 percent of deported migrants have violent histories.”

The White House added these facts:

The Fake News seems to think that illegal alien drug traffickers, drunk drivers, burglars, and those with weapons charges — whom they classify as “nonviolent” offenders — should be left alone, allowed to roam freely within the United States. Not under this administration.

No one interested in telling the truth about illegal alien crime removes drug dealing, burglary, weapons charges, child pornography, soliciting sex from a minor, and the like from their headline.

No one interested in informing the public would ever run a story with that rigged opening paragraph.

Bari Weiss is a liar. The activist who wrote the article is a liar. The headline is a lie (if you believe in context).

CBS News will never-ever-ever-ever reform.

CBS could have proved it was interested in reform by using that exact same information to publish a contextually honest story about the facts, along with a human interest angle about the victims of illegal immigration combined with a political story about the amazing nationwide drop in violent crime.

Bari Weiss would never do that because that story would require moral courage. Plus, she is a leftist herself.

So, you see, when it matters, Bari Weiss and CBS News will continue to lie, misinform, and deceive.

And the biggest lie of all is her promise of reform.

