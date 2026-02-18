Nolte: New York Times Debases Itself to Clean Up AOC’s Berlin Debacle

Welcome to today’s episode of Democrats Sure Got It Good, where, after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) humiliates herself in Berlin in ways unseen since Neville Chamberlain, the far-left New York Times happily acts as her stenographer to try and clean up the mess.

Looking like a dumb little girl pretending to be a mature adult, AOC went the full-Kamala in Munich, attempting to answer a no-brainer question about defending Taiwan against a Chinese invasion:

Here’s AOC proving she’s geography-challenged:

And finally, here’s AOC stepping on a rake while attempting to troll Secretary of State Marco Rubio after his triumph in Munich:

A generous person can describe the LOL’n at AOC’s stumbles as gotchas. Fine. But then you have to defend her poor judgment. If someone as smart as Marco Rubio credits Spain with creating the mythic American cowboy (Rubio is 100 percent correct about this), a smart person would Google it before stepping on the international stage to mock him. Okay, she doesn’t know about the vaquero or that Spain reintroduced the horse to North America. But what does it say about her that she didn’t double-check her facts before opening her mouth in front of the whole world?

I would say the same about the whole Venezuela/equator thing. It’s a glib talking point. It sounds like the kind of talking point a dumb person would find smart. It also sounded rehearsed, and still she didn’t double-check it? I’ll admit I didn’t know where Venezuela is. But before I pretended to know, I would check a map.

As far as AOC’s Taiwan answer, all I can say is, Man alive.

What we have here is a walking internet meme who wants to run for president even though she doesn’t know her own mind. The only way to be successful in an interview of this kind is to know your own mind on whatever subject you are discussing. Knowing your own mind means you have 1) thought through these issues or 2) established a set of principles that allow you to deliver a cogent answer when hit with an unexpected question, topic, or hypothetical.

Humility and a sense of humor about yourself also help. Believe me, voters can relate better to someone who says I don’t know or I’d have to know more about that than an AOC bluffing and stumbling through a comical attempt to look like an informed adult.

In a just world, Berlin would be a learning experience for AOC, but in the real world it need not be when all she has to do is pick up the phone, call the New York Times, and have them publish her desperate spin without a single moment of pushback. Get a load of this:

Imagine the luxury of being a Democrat; the luxury of knowing that after serially faceplanting on the world stage, you can call any major news outlet in the country to aid and abet the cover-up of said faceplant.

“After First Big Overseas Trip, Ocasio-Cortez Expresses Frustrations,” reads the Times headline.

Then comes the sub-headline: “The congresswoman argued in an interview that presidential speculation, which included scrutiny of her slip-ups, had overshadowed her anti-authoritarian message at the Munich Security Conference.”

Then comes over 1,500 words of stenography where the New York Times gives AOC a do-over with two themes: 1) This is what I really said in Munich, and 2) the big meanies on social media are big meanies:

But rather than the substance of her arguments, it was her on-camera stumbles when answering questions about specific world affairs that rocketed around conservative social media and drove plenty of the discussion about her visit, as political observers speculated whether they would make a dent in a potential presidential run in 2028. … The way her performance was microscopically dissected through the lens of what it meant for a hypothetical White House campaign frustrated Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, 36. She said she worried that her message — warning that wealthy world leaders must better provide for their working classes or risk their countries sliding toward authoritarianism — was being lost in all the commotion.

As much as it wants to, the article does her little good. It’s mostly in the voice of a little girl whining Not fair! Not fair!

Nowhere, though, does the Times press her about her factual errors in Berlin. Instead, she’s simply allowed to go on and on about what she meant to say.

This is allowed to happen because the New York Times is no longer a newspaper. Instead, it is a left-wing publication that must constantly cater to its left-wing subscribers. Were the Times to challenge AOC (or any Democrat), the fallout could be existential as the intolerant subscribers cancel those subscriptions.

AOC only embarrassed herself.

The Times has once again debased itself.

John Nolte's first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.