Nolte: Far-Left ‘Atlantic’ Hoaxes Public with Dead Kid Measles Fan-Fiction

The far-left Atlantic, which is funded by Ghislaine Maxwell gal-pal Laurene Powell Jobs, got busted this week after publishing a 3,000-plus-word piece of what you might call “Dead Kid Measles Fan-fiction.”

In an ongoing effort to protect America from disinformation, I don’t link fake news, but this is the only taste you’ll need:

You will be sitting down in an exam room when the neurologist delivers the diagnosis of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a rare measles complication that leads to irreversible degeneration of the brain. There are treatments but no cure, the neurologist will tell you. She tells you that your son will continue to lose brain function as time passes, resulting in seizures, severe dementia, and, in a matter of two or three years, death. You look at your son, the glasses you picked out with him, the haircut he chose from the wall at the barbershop, the beating heart you gave him. You imagine your husband’s face when you break the news, the talks you will have with your daughter, your mother, your in-laws — though there is no way to prepare for what is coming. And you know that you, too, will never recover.

For some reason, the color of the ink used to publish that grief porn wasn’t purple.

See, how it’s written, entirely in the second-person, as if the Atlantic’s Elizabeth Bruenig had personally experienced the horrors of losing a child.

Except.

It didn’t happen.

None of it is true.

Not a single word of it.

The entire piece is fiction, is made up, is fake news.

Worse, until members of the corporate media began inquiring about the piece, many of them to express their sympathy with Bruenig, nowhere did the disgraced Atlantic inform their stupid and gullible readers that this was pure fiction. Only after these inquiries did the Atlantic hoaxsters add this lame-ass editor’s note at the bottom: “This story is based on extensive reporting and interviews with physicians, including those who have cared directly for patients with measles.”

In other words, from A to Z, this story is total bullshit.

We all know the Atlantic’s agenda here, and oddly enough, it has nothing to do with shaming the Democrat Party into reversing its insane Great Replacement Program of flooding America with tens of millions of unvetted illegal aliens, and when I say “unvetted,” that includes unvetted for diseases like the measles.

No, instead, this is all about pimping for Big Pharma and vaccines. This is all about using purple-prosed grief porn to inject the already self-righteous Atlantic readers with even more of the intoxicating self-righteousness that allows them to scream, Damn that Robert Kennedy to hell! The Children! The Children!

It gets worse…

Rather than self-police and condemn yet another reputation-shattering hoax, the far-left Washington Post shattered its own reputation further by spinning the Atlantic’s 3,000-plus word lie as — get a load of this — “reported fiction.”

“Reported fiction,” y’all.

Why, that almost sounds respectable!

“Reported fiction.” I didn’t know we could do “reported fiction!” Think of the doors this opens for all of us to “report” whatever the hell we want as “reported,” even though it’s, you know, a total lie.

Where does the king of “reported fiction,” Stephen Glass, go to get his apology and back pay?

Last night I watched a John Wayne movie… Are you ready for some “reported fiction?”

You’re in a foxhole surrounded by the Japs. Your buddy gets his head blown off. Your commanding officer orders you to take that hill. You take that hill.

You’re in your X-wing fighter. The trench is narrow. You gotta drop that proton torpedo at just the right mo — Shut up, Obi Wan… I got this.

You’re at your estranged wife’s office Christmas party. You remove your shoes. Of course, that’s when the terrorists burst in.

You don’t do this.

No respectable news outlet does this.

And if you do, you must include a paragraph at THE TOP that makes clear what you are doing.

Elizabeth Bruenig should be fired. Sorry, she should. Every editor who signed off on this should be fired. But they won’t be fired because 1) fake news and hoaxes are what the Atlantic is all about, and 2) if the Atlantic were to hold these people accountable, the rest of the elite media would accuse the Atlantic of going MAGA.

Now that we know the Atlantic is capable of something so shamelessly dishonest, try to imagine everything else the Atlantic is lying to you about that has not been discovered.