Nolte: Iran Is the Second Time CNN Teamed with Middle East Dictator to Undermine America

Thus far, CNN is the only Western media outlet allowed into Iran with the permission of Iran’s government, and it’s not difficult to see why. After all, this is not the first time CNN has served at the pleasure of an America-hating, Middle Eastern dictator.

“CNN operates in Iran only with government permission,” reads the occasional CNN disclaimer as the far-left outlet scurries around Iran doing the regime’s bidding. Because if CNN wants to report from Iran, what choice does CNN have other than to do the regime’s bidding?

But there’s the thing…

The Iranian government need not make any demands or make any threats to force CNN to undermine the American war effort. The Iranian government already knows CNN is their natural ally in this war.

First, let’s take a moment to note just how obscene this is…

“CNN operates in Nazi Germany only with the Nazi regime’s permission.”

“CNN operates in Imperial Japan only with the Emperor’s permission.”

Keep in mind that in Iran, we’re talking about a theocracy run by apocalyptic Muslim clerics who stuff women in black bags and throw homosexuals off of roofs for being guilty of nothing more than being homosexual.

CNN is reporting with the permission of a government that every day chants “Death to America” and has butchered countless Americans, including American civilians.

CNN is reporting with the permission of a government that has tried to assassinate our president, but that’s okay with CNN because CNN has also tried to assassinate our president.

CNN is reporting with the permission of a government responsible for a countless number of terrorist attacks in its pursuit of a genocide against the state of Israel.

And as you can see, Iran chose well:

Further, Iran is obviously well aware of CNN’s history of protecting and coddling murderous, America-hating Middle East dictators in exchange for access.

Here’s CNN’s former chief news executive, Eason Jordan, admitting to exactly that, but only after it mattered in a post-Saddam Hussein Iraq:

Over the last dozen years I made 13 trips to Baghdad to lobby the government to keep CNN’s Baghdad bureau open and to arrange interviews with Iraqi leaders. Each time I visited, I became more distressed by what I saw and heard — awful things that could not be reported because doing so would have jeopardized the lives of Iraqis, particularly those on our Baghdad staff. … I came to know several Iraqi officials well enough that they confided in me that Saddam Hussein was a maniac who had to be removed. One Foreign Ministry officer told me of a colleague who, finding out his brother had been executed by the regime, was forced, as a test of loyalty, to write a letter of congratulations on the act to Saddam Hussein. An aide to Uday once told me why he had no front teeth: henchmen had ripped them out with pliers and told him never to wear dentures, so he would always remember the price to be paid for upsetting his boss. Again, we could not broadcast anything these men said to us.

Hey, at the very least, we were not at war with Iraq while CNN was collaborating with Saddam.

Just when you think CNN can’t hit a new bottom, they dig and dig and dig until they find a new bottom.

CNN is officially the enemy of the American people.