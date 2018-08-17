Maher on Masterpiece Cakeshop: ‘Is There Only One Bakery in Colorado?’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher remarked on the newest litigation involving Masterpiece Cakeshop by wondering if there is only one bakery in Colorado and suggesting opening his own bakery, “Bang Whoever You Want Cakes.”

Maher said, “Remember the baker in Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for the gay couple, it went all the way to the Supreme Court? Now he’s back in court because he wouldn’t bake a cake for a couple celebrating — or somebody celebrating gender transition. I’ve got a couple of questions. One, is there only one bakery in Colorado? And also, I see a big business opportunity here. I’m going to move to Grand Junction, Colorado and open a store called ‘Bang Whoever You Want Cakes.'”

