Chris Matthews: GOP Has an ‘I Love Lucy’-Era Thinking of Women

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” MSNBC host Chris Matthews said the way the Republican Party has handled Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh showed an “I Love Lucy”-era in thinking of women.

Matthews said, “There’s something in the Republican conversation last week that was different than that, there’s sort of an ‘I Love Lucy’-era in thinking of women and the way they’re portrayed by it. Plow through it, no, it’s a person. I like the way Nikki Haley, when someone called her confused she said I don’t get confused. I think the fact that women are confused or mistaken as Orrin Hatch put it is really a problem for the Republicans with women.

