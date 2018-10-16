Trump: DOJ and FBI Played Into Russia’s Hands with Russia Probe

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” President Trump stated the DOJ and FBI “played right into” Russia’s hands with the Russia investigation because Russia got “chaos” “for nothing.”

Trump said, “[O]ur Justice Department and FBI played right into their hands with the stupid investigation, or whatever you call it. People say I’m not under investigation. You know, I’m not a target of this investigation, which nobody ever likes to say. But it played into their hands. Because if they want to sow…chaos, they got it for nothing. They didn’t do anything. They got it for nothing. We did it to ourselves, the chaos, the stupid chaos.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett