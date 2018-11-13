Schumer: ‘It’s Un-American’ Trump, Scott ‘Attempting to Bully the Election Officials in Florida’

Tuesday at a press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) and President Donald Trump were “attempting to bully the election officials” conducting the Florida recount like Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes.

Schumer said, “It is a bedrock principle of our democracy that every vote is counted, and the Senate election in Florida must abide by that rule. Every single Florida voter, whether they mailed in their ballot, whether they showed up at the polls on election day to vote, no matter for whom they legally cast their vote, must have their vote counted. The hallmark of our democracy is simple; every vote must count. That’s what Democrats believe. And that’s what we are trying to get done. President Trump and Governor Scott seem dead set against counting every vote. Why? Because they are worried that if every vote is counted, Bill Nelson will be re-elected as senator from the great state of Florida.”

He added, “Trump and Scott are attempting to bully the election officials in Florida out of doing their jobs in an attempt to win this election. It’s just plain wrong. It’s un-American. Attempts to bully, threaten and cajole officials into not counting every vote is a large and dangerous step away from the democracy we all cherish. Trump and Scott must stop now. Donald Trump wants to rush the election and not let all the votes be counted. He said Bill Nelson should concede before everyone’s vote is counted. What is he afraid of? If he wants a fair election, Donald Trump must stop bullying harassing and lying about the vote in Florida and let the election proceed without the heavy hand of the president tipping the scales of justice.”

