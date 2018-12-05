Biden: ‘Our Leadership Is Giving License’ to ‘Prejudice’

During a speech before the Lantos Foundation on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden stated that America’s leadership is “giving license” to prejudices like anti-Semitism, and increases in anti-Semitism are “not an accident.”

Biden said, “We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. We have to recognize trend lines are moving in the wrong direction. Earlier this year, the Anti-Defamation League published a report [that] anti-Semitic incidents had rose nearly 60% alone in 2017, the largest one-year increase since they started keeping records in 1970. That’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. Our leadership is giving license, giving license to this prejudice.”

