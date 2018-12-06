Intel. Dem Castro: ‘I’m Almost Certain’ Stone Will Be Charged for Lying to Intel. Committee

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Intelligence Committee member Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said he is “almost certain” that Roger Stone will be prosecuted for lying to the committee.

Castro said, “I’ll tell you right now that Roger Stone, I’m almost certain, will be prosecuted for lying to the House Intelligence Committee. In the same sitting, he first said, to Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, that he had no advanced knowledge of the email dumps, and then when I followed up a few hours later, he admitted that he did. So, he basically gave us both sides of that answer while we were in the committee room.”

