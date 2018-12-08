Brooks: Republicans Looking at Trump ‘Hurting Himself, and Maybe Not Serving Out the Term’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that many Republicans “are looking seriously at 2019, with a lot of Fridays like this one, and Trump really hurting himself, and maybe not serving out the term.”

Brooks said, “[T]he other sense you get is a lot of Republicans are looking at this White House, and they’re seeing an administration under a lot of judicial and legal threat and a lot under political threat, and they see a White House Counsel’s Office that is denuded of authority and people. And then, what they call the membrane around Trump is failing, and the membrane is the group of people they put around Trump to protect him from himself. And over the years, the Hope Hickses of the world, and maybe in the next few days the John Kellys of the world are going and gone, and so you see a Trump unprotected from himself.”

He continued, “And you’re beginning to see a lot of Republicans who are looking seriously at 2019, with a lot of Fridays like this one, and Trump really hurting himself, and maybe not serving out the term.”

