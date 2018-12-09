Rand Paul: We Will Become a ‘Banana Republic’ If Every President Is Investigated by Special Prosecutors

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he is not a fan of special prosecutors “going after” presidents.

Paul said, “It’s very troubling what these special prosecutors can do. I tell people this — if a special prosecutor went after your life for the last 40 years, not you in particular but anybody, I think they could dredge up accusations. So I’m absolutely against it and I think it’s a miscarriage of justice and we should not have going after one person. And if we get this way and if we’re going to prosecute people and put in jail for campaign finance violations, we’ve become a banana republic where every president gets prosecuted, and everybody gets thrown in jail when they’re done with office.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN