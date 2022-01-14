The Murdo Police Department in South Dakota released hair-raising footage to remind drivers to take extra precautions when traveling in winter weather conditions.

The footage shows an SUV losing control while the driver attempts to merge off a slippery ramp. The vehicle then barrels toward an officer and a tow service worker at the site of another crash. The officer and tow worker narrowly escaped the SUV as it smashed into the officer’s patrol vehicle, sending the cruiser numerous feet backward.

“Slow down during slick, snow covered roads and in inclement weather conditions,” the video’s caption reads. “We would like to go home to our families.”

AAA Washington recommends several safe driving tips if one must go out in snowy or icy conditions:

Eliminate distractions

Clear all ice and snow from the vehicle before driving

Increase the following distance to the vehicle in front of you

Avoid changing lanes

“Avoid cruise control”

“Allow more distance when braking on slippery surfaces”

More safe driving tips in winter conditions can be found here.

The Murdo Police Department’s reminder comes as Winter Storm Izzy is set to affect various regions from the midwest to the east coast until Monday, according to Weather.com. The storm is currently tracking over the Midwest and “will produce major travel headaches from North Dakota down to northern Georgia and up to Maine,” the outlet reports.