The roof of a theater in Illinois collapsed during a tornado Friday and reportedly killed at least one person and injured at least 48 others.

ABC 7 reported the roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed while hundreds of people were attending a concert in the venue as a tornado ripped through the area.

Severe storms and tornados swept through the Midwest and the South as well, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A video posted to Twitter showed attendees evacuating as people tried to remove debris in search of survivors.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said firefighters were able to respond to the scene within two minutes due to the venue’s proximity to the fire station, per ABC 7.

“Storms approaching us today,” the Belvidere Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “Be aware [0f] the changing weather today as you are planning your day and evening. Have several ways to recover notifications of immediate threats. Stay safe Belvidere.”

The band Morbid Angel announced its planned performance would be canceled due to the disaster, indicating the roof collapsed “over the area in-front of the stage,” as well as the marquee.

“We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe,” the band wrote.

“The metal community is so nice, and my heart just aches for anybody who did lose their life,” Theresa Best–who was reportedly on her way to the venue when the roof collapse occurred–said, per ABC 7. “I just hope all my friends are OK.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) wrote that his administration was “closely monitoring the roof collapse” and had “been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can,” asking the public to “follow the guidance of all local authorities.”