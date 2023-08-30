‘Incredible’ Storm Surge: Videos Show Devastating Impact of Hurricane Idalia

Videos across social media showcase Hurricane Idalia’s impact on the Sunshine State as it has made its way up to Florida’s Big Bend and now moves into southern Georgia.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in the Florida Big Bend around 7:45 a.m. Eastern. It maintained its status as a “major” hurricane at the time of landfall, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. That figure, however, has since reduced.

“Hurricane #Idalia is making landfall as a strong Category 3 Hurricane. The State Emergency Response Team stands ready to deploy search & rescue and power crews to impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a Wednesday morning update.

Hurricane #Idalia is making landfall as a strong Category 3 Hurricane. The State Emergency Response Team stands ready to deploy search & rescue and power crews to impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/09S4iWwowm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 30, 2023

Videos are bubbling across social media, showcasing the strength and impact of the storm across the state.



RELATED — Time-Lapse: Hurricane Idalia’s Approach and First Outer Band Impact South of Naples, FL



Videos out of Cedar Key, Florida, show a rising storm surge as water engulfs buildings in the area.

Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6’ and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

Water as far as the eye can see! #Idalia Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/7D6rXfMMax — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

“Extreme meteorologist” Reed Timmer shared a video of the storm blowing out doors of a condo complex in Cedar Key as waves batter the debris.

Dangerous storm surge continues in Cedar Key, FL with strong westerlies on the backside of Hurricane Idalia. Here is the peak storm surge: https://t.co/f8e4XOlvKa pic.twitter.com/WgWYjheu3z — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 30, 2023

Other clips show shocking storm surges elsewhere. A video of the Franklin Bridge, for instance, shows water crashing onto the structure, seemingly flooding one side.

NEW: Howard Frankland Bridge linking Tampa to St Pete #Idalia pic.twitter.com/XXTNVEZVK2 — Jeff Butera (@BayNews9Jeff) August 30, 2023

Videos all across the state tell a similar story — rising storm surges. However, some are making light of the situation. One clip from CNN features two individuals paddling on a floaty along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.

We urge residents to continue to shelter in place – stay indoors. https://t.co/42hReuActK — City of Dunedin, FL (@CityofDunedinFl) August 30, 2023

Officials, meanwhile, have continued to urge residents to heed warnings.

“DO NOT go outside, and PLEASE don’t drive over these bridges,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) pleaded. “Your life is WAY more important. These conditions aren’t survivable.”

Bridges across Florida are facing unprecedented winds and flooding from #Idalia. DO NOT go outside, and PLEASE don't drive over these bridges. Your life is WAY more important. These conditions aren’t survivable. https://t.co/JSDhrE2lfM — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 30, 2023

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also issued a warning, declaring that it is “NOT safe to walk in or drive through flooded roadways.”

“Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away,” it warned.

It is NOT safe to walk in or drive through flooded roadways. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. ‼️ Turn around, don't drown. #Idaliahttps://t.co/nfDMe4H80e pic.twitter.com/j97vYeKt71 — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) August 30, 2023

A 10:00 a.m. update from the NHC reports that “damaging winds” are now spreading to Georgia, with the storm’s maximum sustained winds nearing 105 mph.

10 AM EDT Hurricane #Idalia Update: Damaging winds spreading into southern Georgia. pic.twitter.com/SNzWRQolZo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

Our LIVE #Idalia coverage continues on The Weather Channel.@JMichaelsNews gives an update from Valdosta, Georgia: pic.twitter.com/Z5iowET0oK — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 30, 2023

RELATED — Florida National Guard Sets Up Flood Barrier Around Hospital in Preparation for Idalia

Bradenton Police Department via Storyful

This story is developing.