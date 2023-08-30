‘Incredible’ Storm Surge: Videos Show Devastating Impact of Hurricane Idalia

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hannah Bleau

Videos across social media showcase Hurricane Idalia’s impact on the Sunshine State as it has made its way up to Florida’s Big Bend and now moves into southern Georgia.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in the Florida Big Bend around 7:45 a.m. Eastern. It maintained its status as a “major” hurricane at the time of landfall, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. That figure, however, has since reduced.

“Hurricane #Idalia is making landfall as a strong Category 3 Hurricane. The State Emergency Response Team stands ready to deploy search & rescue and power crews to impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a Wednesday morning update.

Videos are bubbling across social media, showcasing the strength and impact of the storm across the state.

Videos out of Cedar Key, Florida, show a rising storm surge as water engulfs buildings in the area.

“Extreme meteorologist” Reed Timmer shared a video of the storm blowing out doors of a condo complex in Cedar Key as waves batter the debris.

Other clips show shocking storm surges elsewhere. A video of the Franklin Bridge, for instance, shows water crashing onto the structure, seemingly flooding one side.

Videos all across the state tell a similar story — rising storm surges. However, some are making light of the situation. One clip from CNN features two individuals paddling on a floaty along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.

Officials, meanwhile, have continued to urge residents to heed warnings.

“DO NOT go outside, and PLEASE don’t drive over these bridges,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) pleaded. “Your life is WAY more important. These conditions aren’t survivable.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also issued a warning, declaring that it is “NOT safe to walk in or drive through flooded roadways.”

“Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away,” it warned.

A 10:00 a.m. update from the NHC reports that “damaging winds” are now spreading to Georgia, with the storm’s maximum sustained winds nearing 105 mph.

Bradenton Police Department via Storyful

This story is developing.

