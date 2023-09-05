When an elderly homeless man in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently found himself trapped in floodwaters, a stranger knew exactly what to do.

Arturo Castrejon was in the car with a friend near Bonanza and Pecos when they spotted the man struggling in the dirty and fast-moving waters, Fox 5 reported Monday.

Arturo Castrejon, who was driving with a friend in northeast Las Vegas when he saw the elderly man being swept away, said that even though he doesn't know how to swim, he knew it was the right thing to do.

The man was difficult to see because his clothes blended in with the floodwaters that were due to thunderstorms hitting the area with heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning.

Video footage shows the flood’s aftermath with cars deep in the water as residents of the area work to recover:

Castrejon knew there was not a moment to lose, and he leaped from his vehicle’s window to try and rescue the man who was about to be swept away.

“I didn’t even think twice. I was like, I got to do something for him, I got to save him, I don’t even know how to swim and I went, tried to open the door first, but the door, water way too strong,” the rescuer recalled of the harrowing incident.

Video footage shows Castrejon putting his arms around the man to lift him onto what appears to be a bench as the waters rushed around their legs.

He eventually took the man into his arms and carried him to a home nearby where he would be safe.

“He was just telling me to not let him go, and I grabbed him, I won’t let you go, so when I carried him he started crying,” Castrejon explained of the stressful situation.

Despite the danger, Castrejon said he knew saving the man’s life was the right thing to do, adding, “Maybe we both could’ve died, but I was feeling comfortable with myself.”

The man spent the night with the homeowner who told Fox 5 the man’s name is David, he was not injured during the rescue, and he is homeless.

The homeowner also said he left the area on Sunday morning.

Social media users praised Castrejon for his heroic deed, one person writing, “What an Angel. Brought tears to my eyes. Thank God that Arturo was there.”

“God bless him for saving that life,” someone else said, while another person replied, “Thank you for your kindness.”