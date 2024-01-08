Americans are bracing for a dangerous storm system moving across the central Plains to the Midwest and heading toward the Gulf Coast.

Winter Storm Finn is predicted to bring heavy snow, blizzards, severe storms, and flooding, the Weather Channel reported Monday.

“This storm has everything but the kitchen sink with it,” Meteorologist Jim Cantore told viewers on Monday as he reported from Chicago:

“This storm has everything but the kitchen sink with it."@JimCantore is LIVE from Chicago tracking Winter Storm #Finn: pic.twitter.com/kYRzFYs26L — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 8, 2024

According to the Weather Channel’s forecast, “Tonight, the winter storm continues to hammer Plains and spreads into the Midwest; Severe thunderstorms continue along Gulf Coast, including tornado, damaging wind, flash flood threats.”

“Tomorrow, severe t-storms and wind will be ongoing in the Southeast in the morning, continuing into at least late afternoon/early evening,” it continued. “High wind, potentially flooding rain moves up the Northeast, especially during the afternoon and into the night.”

People can expect to experience lingering rain in areas of New England early Wednesday and possibly light snow and wind in the Great Lakes area.

“Be weather aware in the Gulf Coastal states! Winter Storm #Finn will bring Snow across the Plains & MW, it will spawn severe weather in the South!” Meteorologist Alex Wallace wrote in a social media post early Monday.

“Impacts: Tornadoes, Damaging Wind Gusts that could be 75 mph+ & heavy rain!!!” he continued:

On Sunday afternoon, the Weather Channel reported that more than 24 million people were under winter weather alerts:

Next up: Winter Storm #Finn More than 24 million people are under winter alerts, with more expected as the storm ramps up this week, potentially bringing blizzard conditions over the central U.S. We're LIVE getting you prepared! pic.twitter.com/FBS8SF1Wzj — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 7, 2024

Per the Weather Channel, the Storm Prediction Center issued an enhanced risk for severe storms on Monday in areas of the Gulf Coast.

“The highest risk area includes New Orleans; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Mobile, Alabama,” the outlet said, adding there was a threat for nighttime tornadoes.

The news comes after a massive winter storm slammed New England with snow on Sunday, causing power outages, closures, car wrecks, and flight delays, per Breitbart News.