A massive winter storm continued moving through New England on Sunday as residents hunker down for the duration.

The foot of snow caused some disruptions with power outages, closures, vehicle crashes, and flight delays, NBC Boston reported.

Video footage shows an NBC News reporter just outside of Boston standing on a street buried in snow. She noted the bulk of it fell overnight:

A massive winter storm is pounding the Northeast this morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to several states. For some areas, it's the first significant snowfall in two years. @KathyParkNBC has the latest from just outside of Boston, MA. #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/hO0aK2p3L3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 7, 2024

Officials issued winter storm warnings and watches for residents of the Northeast, the NBC Boston article continued:

The National Weather Service said it was a “major winter storm” that would continue into Sunday evening, with up to a foot of snow in parts of New England. Temperatures are expected to plummet around 1 or 2 p.m., resulting in a freeze up on the roads in the evening hours. There will likely be some ice on the roads that lingers overnight before it starts to melt later on Monday morning. About 17,000 Massachusetts electric customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said about 2,000 pieces of equipment were out clearing the state’s highways.

As the storm moved through the area, approximately 80 flights coming and going from Boston Logan International Airport were canceled.

In addition, Bradley International Airport in Connecticut saw some flights canceled.

Another storm was possible on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, flooding, and strong winds, the NBC Boston report said.

In some areas of New York and New Jersey a big snow storm left in its wake piles of snow and wet roadways, NBC New York reported Sunday.

“The overnight system brought snow accumulations as high as a foot for parts of Orange, Ulster and Sussex counties — and it only took 12 hours to reach those totals,” the outlet said, adding Central Park barely got an inch of snowfall.

Residents of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey were buried by over a foot of snow.

“Snow is expected to continue throughout the day today as eastern New York and western New England remain under the influence of a coastal storm,” the National Weather Service for Albany announced in a social media post Sunday:

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day today as eastern New York and western New England remain under the influence of a coastal storm. Please send us your snowfall reports. pic.twitter.com/IKZRNu2rJ5 — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) January 7, 2024

On Friday, ABC 7 reported New Yorkers were preparing for the looming storm. Some neighbors were looking forward to it but others were not.

Meanwhile, a hardware store manager who spoke with the outlet said bad weather was good for business:

“They’re in a panic as quite often happens. The most important thing is the salt, or ice melt. They call it salt, so ice melt. Other things are the snow brushes for the cars, ice scrapers, and shovels,” she explained.