VIDEO: Massive Winter Storm Hitting New England Leaves 17,000 Without Power

A snowplow clears snow from Broadway in Methuen, Massachusetts on January 7, 2024. Forecasters warned on January 5 that a deluge of snow and wintery conditions could bring travel chaos to the US northeast this weekend, with some 25 million people subject to a storm warning. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso …
Joseph Prezioso / AFP
Amy Furr

A massive winter storm continued moving through New England on Sunday as residents hunker down for the duration.

The foot of snow caused some disruptions with power outages, closures, vehicle crashes, and flight delays, NBC Boston reported.

Video footage shows an NBC News reporter just outside of Boston standing on a street buried in snow. She noted the bulk of it fell overnight:

Officials issued winter storm warnings and watches for residents of the Northeast, the NBC Boston article continued:

The National Weather Service said it was a “major winter storm” that would continue into Sunday evening, with up to a foot of snow in parts of New England. Temperatures are expected to plummet around 1 or 2 p.m., resulting in a freeze up on the roads in the evening hours. There will likely be some ice on the roads that lingers overnight before it starts to melt later on Monday morning.

About 17,000 Massachusetts electric customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said about 2,000 pieces of equipment were out clearing the state’s highways.

As the storm moved through the area, approximately 80 flights coming and going from Boston Logan International Airport were canceled.

In addition, Bradley International Airport in Connecticut saw some flights canceled.

Another storm was possible on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, flooding, and strong winds, the NBC Boston report said.

In some areas of New York and New Jersey a big snow storm left in its wake piles of snow and wet roadways, NBC New York reported Sunday.

“The overnight system brought snow accumulations as high as a foot for parts of Orange, Ulster and Sussex counties — and it only took 12 hours to reach those totals,” the outlet said, adding Central Park barely got an inch of snowfall.

Residents of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey were buried by over a foot of snow.

A person clears snow in front of a business in Manchester, New Hampshire on January 7, 2024. Forecasters warned on January 5 a deluge of snow and wintery conditions could bring travel chaos to the U.S. northeast with some 25 million people subject to a storm warning. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Snow is expected to continue throughout the day today as eastern New York and western New England remain under the influence of a coastal storm,” the National Weather Service for Albany announced in a social media post Sunday:

On Friday, ABC 7 reported New Yorkers were preparing for the looming storm. Some neighbors were looking forward to it but others were not.

Meanwhile, a hardware store manager who spoke with the outlet said bad weather was good for business:

“They’re in a panic as quite often happens. The most important thing is the salt, or ice melt. They call it salt, so ice melt. Other things are the snow brushes for the cars, ice scrapers, and shovels,” she explained.

