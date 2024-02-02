Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Has Made His Forecast for 2024

Groundhog Day tradition dictates that Punxsutawney Phil makes his weather prediction for the months ahead in February and 2024 is no different. So what is his prognostication this year?

The choice is clear as always: if the four-legged sage emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow Winter will continue for six weeks. However, if he doesn’t, an early Spring is on its way.

So today – Friday – the meteorological verdict from Punxsutawney Phil is in, and it’s going to be spring!

The prediction came like most Feb. 2s in the past 137 years as tens of thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob to hear the celebrated groundhog make his prediction.

CBS News reports he emerged before 7:30 a.m. to show the world what to expect for the rest of winter.

Phil largely favors predicting six more weeks of winter, so this year’s prediction of an early spring is unusual, the outlet set out.

UPI reports Phil saw his shadow for the past three years and called for a prolonged winter.

This followed 2019 and 2020 when Phil called for spring to arrive early, the first time that the groundhog predicted an early spring in back-to-back years.

The ceremony is run by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, which takes care of Phil between his momentous public appearances which have turned into a huge tourism draw for Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a town in Jefferson County about a 90-minute drive northeast of Pittsburgh.