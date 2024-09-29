Trump to Visit Georgia in Aftermath of Devastation from Hurricane Helene

President Donald Trump will visit the city of Valdosta, Georgia, which was left devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced that Trump would be visiting Valdosta “to receive a briefing on the devastation” from the hurricane and to “facilitate the distribution of relief supplies.”

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Valdosta, Georgia to receive a briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene, facilitate the distribution of relief supplies, and deliver remarks to the press on Monday,” the Trump campaign wrote.

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson confirmed to WALB that there have been three deaths reported as a result of Hurricane Helene.

“So it’s three,” Matheson said in a statement to the outlet. “It’s three for us. And a lot more injury then we sustained than Idalia, a lot more injury for the penetration of the trees to roofs and houses as well.”

Video footage posted to X by Billy Heath, a photojournalist with Fox5 Atlanta, showed damaged sustained to “historic buildings” in downtown Valdosta.

Trump’s visit to Valdosta comes as communities in western North Carolina, such as the city of Asheville, experienced flooding and widespread devastation as a result of the hurricane.

As of Sunday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that there were “300 road incidents” remaining, which include more than “50 on main roads.”

Video footage posted to X showed buildings, homes, vehicles underwater, roads, and bridges wiped away, in Asheville, and nearby areas, as a result of the rain and flooding from the hurricane.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), and his wife Suzanne, were seen passing out sandwiches to first responders and residents of Darrow, Virginia, who were left affected by the hurricane.