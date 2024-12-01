Michigan Ski Town Gets Record-Breaking Snowfall in One Day

A Michigan ski town’s long-standing record for the most snowfall in one day was shattered Friday when over two feet of snow dropped down.

Gaylord, the home of multiple popular ski resorts that sits in the northern portion of the state, got a whopping 24.8 inches of snow.

The previous record of 17 inches was set March 9, 1942. The National Weather Service (NWS) said:

Photos shared on social media show the massive piles of snow outside people’s homes:

AP reports the snowfall was good news for Treetops Resort, which features 80 acres of ski hill terrain among its 2,000 acres.

It boosted the base that snowmaking machines will increase before the resort’s season opening next weekend, Recreation Director Doug Hoeh said.

“Obviously when you get that much snowfall, it’s great for the snow hills, but it’s bad for the parking lots, so we’re kind of digging out,” Hoeh affirmed.