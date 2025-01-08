Live Updates: 4 Simultaneous Wildfires Threaten Lives, Homes in Los Angeles

A raging wildfire that broke out in the mountains above the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday is spreading across the region due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing thousands of people.

9:51 AM — Information is scant on casualties, but the LAFD has reported one young firefighter was injured and hospitalized, per ABC7:

A 25-year-old female firefighter sustained a serious head injury in the line of duty as crews continued to battle the growing Palisades Fire, according to Erik Scott, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

9:34 AM — The I-210 freeway has been shut down in both directions due to the Hurst Fire in Sylmar.

9:29 AM — Elon Musk, who is extricating several of his businesses from California, blames “nonsense regulations” in the state for multiplying the damage and loss of life when fires break out.

9:23 AM — A fourth blaze, dubbed the Tyler Fire, started around 6:24 AM in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

9:11 AM — A third concurrent wildfire, the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, is currently covering around 500 acres of land, according to FOX 11.

9:07 AM — Local news reporter estimates over 100 homes destroyed in a second blaze, the Eaton Fire in L.A.’s Altadena area.

8:54 AM — Pasadena Jewish Temple has burned down.

8:41 AM — Viral footage from local news shows residents evacuating horses from the area.

8:35 AM — The Pacific Palisades disaster has renewed attention on the identity politics of Kristin Crowley, the first woman (and the first queer woman) to serve as LAFD Fire Chief. Crowley was sworn in to her post in March of 2022, and she and Mayor Eric Garcetti established a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Bureau in January 2023.

8:30 AM — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is currently absent from her city, nation, and continent. Via Breitbart News:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spent Tuesday in Africa as part of a taxpayer-funded delegation attending the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president. The Democrat was there as her city battled wildfires and thousands of residents fled for their lives.

8:28 AM — The Screen Actors Guild cancels a live announcement of nominees for its annual awards show, and several film premieres have also been postponed. Via Breitbart News:

Hollywood studios cancelled film premieres and actor award nominations on Tuesday night as wild winds drove fires across Los Angeles and tens of thousands of resident were forced to flee for their lives. Leading the way was Amazon MGM Studios which cancelled the planned premiere of Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez… Wolf Man, starring Julia Garner and produced by Ryan Gosling, was also called off. … After canceling the debut of Better Man, Paramount also nixed the Wednesday night premiere of their new medical drama The Pitt. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations live announcement was also dropped due to the Pacific Palisades fire.

8:23 AM — Businessman and former L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso says the Pacific Palisades area has no water in the hydrants at the moment, accusing the local government of mismanaging resources like a “third-world country.”

8:15 AM — Gavin Newsom surveys the damage, via the Associated Press:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes in Pacific Palisades and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands. In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways were clogged and scores of people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases. The traffic jam on Palisades Drive prevented emergency vehicles from getting through and a bulldozer was brought in to push the abandoned cars to the side and create a path, according to the LA Fire Department. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was in Southern California to attend the naming of a national monument by President Joe Biden, made a detour to the canyon to see “firsthand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers,” and he said he found “not a few — many structures already destroyed.”

