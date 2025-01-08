Amazon Studios, Paramount Cancel Movie Premieres; Screen Actors Guild Cancel Award Nominations amid Los Angeles Fires

Hollywood studios cancelled film premieres and actor award nominations on Tuesday night as wild winds drove fires across Los Angeles and tens of thousands of resident were forced to flee for their lives.

Leading the way was Amazon MGM Studios which cancelled the planned premiere of Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez, amid fires in the Pacific Palisades area and associated severe winds.

Wolf Man, starring Julia Garner and produced by Ryan Gosling, was also called off.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies,” a Paramount spokesperson told outlets including entertainment sites Variety and Deadline.

After canceling the debut of Better Man, Paramount also nixed the Wednesday night premiere of their new medical drama The Pitt.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations live announcement was also dropped due to the Pacific Palisades fire.

LA Wildfire Tears Through the Pacific Palisades

The nominations for the awards – which are considered as one of the bellwethers for the Oscars – were due to be revealed at an event hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch.

Instead, the shortlists will be unveiled through a press release and on the awards website at 7.30am local time.

“We urge everyone to stay safe and thank you for your continued support,” organisers said in a statement.