Cold Blast from Canada Threatens 100 Million Across Eastern U.S.

A massive blast of cold weather is heading down from southwestern Canada and is expected to sweep across the eastern United States in the next few days.

The change of weather will roll out over the weekend into next week, hitting areas of the South and North, AccuWeather reported Thursday.

“Behind the storm, colder air will surge southward across the Plains and Mississippi Valley this weekend. The cold air will roll out of central Canada into this weekend and receive a further boost from a strengthening dip in the jet stream that is expected to develop by early next week,” the outlet said, noting that temperatures in areas that experience windy conditions could feel 10 to 20 degrees lower than the actual air temperature.

The plunging temperatures will affect more than 100 million people across the nation, per USA Today:

The coldest temperatures are forecast to be in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, where highs will struggle to rise above freezing and lows will be in the teens, maybe the single digits, over the weekend, the Weather Prediction Center said. Overall, temperatures are forecast to drop to 10-20 degrees below average, with sub-freezing lows forecast as far south as the southern Plains and Southeast Sunday and Monday nights.

AccuWeather said Atlanta is forecast to experience temperatures in the mid-40s on Monday, Chicago will feel highs in the 30s on Sunday and Monday, and highs in New York City will be in the 40s on Tuesday.

“The cold will also bring an end to the growing season for areas that have yet to experience a hard freeze, stretching from parts of the Plains to the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast,” the article said.

Weather.com recommended people make sure their jackets and gloves are at the ready, shut off their outside faucets, drain hoses to avoid freezing, and finish yard work before the weather changes.

“If this cold is too soon for you, we have some good news. It won’t last that long. Milder air will quickly return to the nation’s mid-section by Tuesday. However, the cold may be a bit more stubborn to leave the Northeast, as another reinforcing cold front sweeps out of Canada,” the site said.

In March, millions of people across the nation braced for impact as severe winter storms were forecast over one weekend.