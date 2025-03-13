VIDEO: Millions Brace as Storms Are Forecast to Wallop Areas of U.S.

Millions of residents are preparing as severe winter storms are forecast to hit the United States throughout the weekend.

The central and eastern portions of the United States may experience dangerous severe weather beginning Friday, according to Fox Weather. The outlet said on Wednesday that possible thunderstorms could result in hurricane-force wind gusts and tornadoes:

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed about 5 million people in the Southeast in a level 1 out of 5 risk on its severe thunderstorm risk scale on Thursday. Storms that develop on Thursday will be capable of producing some hail and locally damaging wind gusts from portions of eastern Mississippi into Alabama, western Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Forecasters are saying the storm system could last late into Friday night as it intensifies across the central portion of the U.S.

“In fact, forecasters said the highest risk for tornadoes stretches more than 750 miles from Iowa to Mississippi, while the overall tornado threat spans over 1,000 miles,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists have elevated their severe weather threat for Friday and Saturday:

The multiple-day severe weather event will last from Friday to Sunday, shifting eastward each day from the Great Plains to the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, the southern and central Appalachians, and the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. The northern extent of the severe weather will be unusual for so early in the season, especially considering that part of the zone has experienced snow and subfreezing air in recent days and may quickly return to those conditions in the wake of the storm system. The severe weather risk will reach portions of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

AccuWeather also warned of powerful wind gusts from thunderstorms potentially downing trees, power lines, and damaging property.

Video footage shows heavy snow conditions in South Dakota:

On Thursday, the Weather Channel said a winter storm moving through the western portion of the U.S. could hit residents with wind gusts, heavy snow in mountainous areas, and possible flooding rainfall in Southern California.

Some residents in Orange County were under evacuation orders due to storms in the area, Fox 12 reported Thursday: