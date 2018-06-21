House Speaker Paul Ryan Delays Amnesty Vote Until Friday

House Speaker is delaying the vote on his amnesty bill from Thursday to Friday, amid growing evidence that Ryan’s amnesty bill will lose because tens of GOP legislators prefer the bill drafted by Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

IMMIGRATION COMPROMISE VOTE POSTPONED UNTIL FRIDAY, @GOPLeader tells @AlexNBCNews — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 21, 2018

The delay is also caused by confusion over changes to the bill. That confusion sparked a heated row Wednesday between Ryan and Rep. Mark Meadows, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus.

The confusion is exacerbated by the leaders’ effort to rename Ryan’s bill as second Goodlatte bill. The Goodlatte bill is better-liked by conservatives because it provide a small amnesty and more extensive changes to chain-migration numbers. “Goodlatte 1 and Goodlatte 2 is what they are calling it now,” Rep. Mike Kelly told Breitbart News June 21.

But both bills provide amnesties to illegal migrants.

The vote on final passage of a compromise immigration bill is being moved to Friday to provide more time to answer members' questions about the bill, a GOP aide confirmed — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) June 21, 2018

Also, the leadership used the fight over the border policy and family detention to distract members from the contents of Ryan’s bill. Members are now asking for more time to check the contents.

Members were supposed to vote on this in a couple hours…..now leadership is going to brief them on what's in the bill. To be clear: This bill proposes SWEEPING changes to the legal and illegal immigration system. Probably good to know what's in it. https://t.co/JfVf9v8SNW — Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) June 21, 2018

One major difference is the number of migrants that would be imported via the two rival bills.

Several business groups are opposing both bills because the business groups want government to stimulate the economy with a huge wave of legal immigrant workers, customers, and renters each year. The core economic impact of both bills is largely ignored by media outlets.