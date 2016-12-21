Donald Trump: I Was ‘100% Correct’ on Muslim Terrorism; Berlin Terror ’An Attack on Humanity’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump spoke to the press on Wednesday outside his Mar-a-largo estate, calling the terrorist attack in Berlin a “terrible” action that had to be stopped.

When asked by reporters about his ideas to ban Muslim immigration into the United States or create a Muslim registry, Trump replied, “You know my plans.”

“All along, I’ve been proven to be right,” he continued. “100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”

Trump spoke to the media as he met with several uniformed military officers.

“Terrible. Terrible. What’s going on is terrible, terrible. In fact we have intelligence here right now but what’s going on is terrible. Terrible. Terrible.”

Trump revealed to reporters that he had spoken to President Barack Obama two days ago, but did not reveal the topic of their discussions.

When asked about his statement about the attack being an attack on Christians, he replied, “It’s an attack on humanity. That’s what it is. An attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped.”