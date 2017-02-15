Trump Labor Secretary Andrew Puzder Withdraws

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump’s nominee for Labor Secretary Andrew Puzder has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position.

“While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team,” Puzder said to reporters in a statement.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Puzder, a fast food executive for CKE Restaurants, was opposed by many labor unions and Democrats because of his history of opposition to labor unions and raising the minimum wage. He also spoke forcefully against Obamacare, blaming it for killing full time jobs in the United States.

Four Republicans also withdrew their support for Puzder in response to a series of damaging stories.

Tapes of Puzder’s wife accusing him of domestic abuse for The Oprah Winfrey Show surfaced, as part of a show taped in the 1990’s. (His wife later recanted those statements.)

According to reports, Puzder also employed an undocumented immigrant but didn’t pay taxes for it.