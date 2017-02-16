Donald Trump: ‘We’re Gonna Deal with DACA with Heart’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump continued a series of comments suggesting that he might be open to a compromise on DACA — former President Obama’s executive actions to give amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

“We’re gonna show great heart. DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you,” Trump said during a news conference at the White House today. “To me, it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have because you have these incredible kids.”

Trump added that although it was “very, very hard” to follow the law in their cases, he was willing to work with them on “a very, very tough subject.”

“We’re gonna deal with DACA with heart.” he said. He added that he had to work with politicians to agree with him on the politically difficult issue.

“I love these kids. I love kids. I have kids and grandkids,” he said. “And I find it very, very hard doing what the law says exactly to do and you know, the law is rough.”

On February 7, Trump told ABC News that he would deal with Obama’s DACA and DAPA executive orders in about four weeks.

“They shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart,” he said at the time.