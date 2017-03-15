Mother and Son Transition into Transgender Father and Daughter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A transgender mother and son from Detroit are transitioning together to become father and daughter.

Corey Maison, 15, who is a biological male who identifies as female, said he first identified as female four years ago but did not learn that his mother also struggled with gender identity.

Now, the mother and son are transitioning from their biological sexes to the opposite sex together, the New York Post reported.

The teen has documented their journey on Instagram, and the two interviewed with Australia’s 60 Minutes to share their stories.

“I wanted to make my parents proud of who I am, but I thought that they would not like me,” Corey told 9 News about his decision to come out as transgender.

Eric Maison, who is a biological female who identifies as a male, was emboldened by Corey’s decision.

Eric said it was an emotional decision she had to make.

“The first feeling was relief, the second was terror,” she said. “Fear for what my future would hold, fear for how my family and children would, fear for what the rest of my life was going to look like.”

Eric, who used to go by Erica, underwent a double mastectomy and said she plans to stay with her husband Les, who supports the transition.

“I fell in love with the person. She was beautiful as a woman, but equally beautiful on the inside,” Les Maison said. “As long as Eric is happy with the appearance, Eric will be happy with what’s in her brain – or his brain.”

Eric says she has regretted that she did not come to terms with her gender identity sooner.

“The only regret I have is not being educated sooner about what transgenderism was, so I could do it sooner,” Eric Maison said.