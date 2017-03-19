San Jose Residents Suffer ‘Heartbreak’ After ‘Failure’ by Anti-Trump Mayor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who infamously blamed Donald Trump for bloody anti-Trump riots in his city last June, is facing increasing criticism from residents affected by last month’s floods, which he admitted were a “failure” for the city.

Liccardo, a Democrat, and his administration failed to warn local residents when Coyote Creek swelled. One local resident tried to warn his neighbors before toxic waters — including fuel and sewage — inundated their neighborhood. In the end, many of the 14,000 locals who were forced to flee did not realize the threat until it was too late and they had to be rescued.

The San Jose Mercury News reports:

It’s been nearly one month since the catastrophic Coyote Creek flooding, but the repairs have just begun for most residents, who are left to grapple with mounting repair bills, unstable housing situations, severe health risks and an overwhelming resentment toward city and Santa Clara Valley Water District officials they felt could’ve done more. … More than 100 frustrated San Jose flood victims piled into City Hall earlier this month to demand answers from Mayor Sam Liccardo and the City Council about why they weren’t warned or evacuated before massive floodwaters engulfed their homes. … In regard to the fact that some families weren’t notified of the flood until the water had reached their front doors, [local Democratic State Assemblyman Ash] Kalra said: “I don’t know how we can call ourselves the capital of Silicon Valley and have that happening.”

Since his ignominious role in the June debacle, Mayor Liccardo has been at the forefront of opposing the Trump administration on every issue. However, he faces a mounting administrative and political crisis.

Read the Mercury News‘ full account of survivors’ frustration here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.