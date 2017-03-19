Trump EPA Grants Michigan $100 Million to Fix Flint Water System

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded Michigan $100 million in grant money to replace the Flint water system’s damaged infrastructure.

The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016 provided the funding for this grant that would help Flint replace its lead water pipes that have fallen into disrepair, the EPA said in a statement.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said this grant is part of the Trump administration’s goal to improve the country’s water infrastructure.

“EPA will especially focus on helping Michigan improve Flint’s water infrastructure as part of our larger goal of improving America’s water infrastructure,” Pruitt said.

Michigan Republicans and Democrats praised the EPA’s decision to fund efforts to repair Flint’s water system.

“I appreciate the EPA approving this funding to assist with Flint’s recovery,” Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said. “Combined with the nearly $250 million in state funding already allocated, this will help keep Flint on a solid path forward. It’s great to see federal, state and local partners continuing to work together to help with infrastructure upgrades and pipe replacements for the people of Flint.”

“We are excited and very grateful to receive these much needed funds,” said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. “The City of Flint being awarded a grant of this magnitude in such a critical time of need will be a huge benefit.”

State officials and Flint residents have been trying to get its water system running again after lead contaminated the city’s water supply.

When officials switched Flint’s water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River in 2015 to save money, they applied the wrong standards for drinking water and ultimately corroded the pipes.

The EPA had been slow to respond to Flint’s water crisis, according to various reports, which prompted 2,000 citizens to sue the EPA for $722 million in damages for the agency’s failure to make sure state and local agencies addressed the crisis.