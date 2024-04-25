The San Diego Sector took the lead in the number of migrants apprehended during the first 21 days of April. The turning point caps the westward movements of migrant border crossings from South Texas, to Arizona, and on to Southern California.

According to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 25,000 migrants during the first three weeks of April. This made the sector the busiest along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico.

Since last year, when the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio Sectors swapped first-place apprehension rates, border enforcement actions by Texas and Mexico forced migrants westward. The westward movement first spread to the El Paso Sector and then to the Tucson Sector.

According to the CBP Southwest Land Border Encounters report, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 42,000 migrants in March. This was followed by the San Diego Sector’s apprehension of nearly 34,000 migrants and El Paso’s 30,000 migrants.

By the third week of April, first place moved to the San Diego Sector, where the apprehension of nearly 25,000 migrants surpassed El Paso’s arrest of approximately 22,000 migrants and Tucson’s arrest of just over 21,000 migrants.

From the beginning of Fiscal Year 24 in October through the first three weeks of April, Border Patrol agents encountered more than 1.1 million migrants. The Tucson Sector led this effort, arresting more than 360,000 migrants. The San Diego Sector is currently second, arresting more than 210,000 migrants.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.