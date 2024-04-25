Drag Queen Tells Children to Chant ‘Free Palestine’ During Story Time

A drag queen invited children to chant “Free Palestine” during a story event at a Massachusetts art center recently.

The chant was led by drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess at the Northampton Center for Arts on April 14 during an event titled “Queer Storytime for Palestine,” per the Daily Mail.

“The event, organized by Valley Families for Palestine, was intended for preschool through upper elementary school aged children,” the outlet noted. “Lil Miss Hot Mess wore a sparkly red dress, green boa and a large watermelon shaped brooch while reading her book ‘If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It.'”

The event also explored queer heroes and led the children in arts and crafts while celebrating Palestinian culture.

Lil Miss Hot Mess could be heard saying to the children, “If you’re a drag queen and you know it shout ‘Free Palestine.'”

Drag queens stop demanding direct access to other people's children for ten seconds challenge (Very Hard) https://t.co/ilGZwRjAwM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 16, 2024

“Today what we’re going to do is we’re going to shout ‘Free Palestine!’ Can I hear that?” he added. “If you’re a drag queen and you know it and you really want to show it, if you’re a drag queen and you know it, shout ‘Free Palestine!'”

Lil Hot Mess shared photos of the event on Instagram.

“Last weekend I had the honor of taking part in a Queer Storytime for Palestine event with fellow kidlit authors … in Northampton,” he said. “The event was both a wonderful reminder of the power of imagination, community, and organizing, while at the same time heartbreaking in thinking about how we could feel so much joy together while Gazans (and especially Palestinian children) are suffering.”

Event organizer Valley Families for Palestine said, “We came together today in joy and solidarity and learned some important lessons about being ourselves, using our voices to speak out against injustice, and being fabulous while we do it.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.