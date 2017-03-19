Woman Claims Nail Salon Posted Sign Saying Fat Clients Must Pay More

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A nail salon in Tennessee is facing an uproar after a woman claimed it posted a sign saying plus-size customers must pay more for the business’s services.

“Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists. Thank you!” reads a sign on a nondescript wall, seen in a photo the woman posted to Facebook.

“So rude,” said Deshania Ferguson, who published the image. Ferguson claims that she saw the sign in a local salon called Rose Nails, which charges up to $30 for a pedicure.

The image has been shared more than 500 times, with others balking at the alleged price increase.

The Daily Mail tried calling the salon, but a person on the other line claimed that they had the wrong number.

WREG got in touch with the nail salon’s owner, Son Nguyen, and spoke with him in person. Nguyen denied that the sign existed despite the viral photo.

Nguyen did, however, tell the station that he and his wife who run the salon have turned away overweight people because it is “difficult for technicians to give them pedicures.”

He says that two chairs have been broken as a result of his larger clientele, which cost him $2,500 to repair or replace them.

“They took the sign down and denied ever having it up… pictures are worth a thousand words,” Ferguson posted to Facebook Friday.