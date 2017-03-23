President Donald Trump: ‘No One Knows America Like Truckers Know America’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump welcomed trucking organizations to the White House on Thursday, praising them for their contributions to the United States.

“No one knows America like truckers know America,” Trump said. “You see it every day, and you see every hill, and you see every valley, and you see every pothole on our roads that have to be redone, right?”

Trump praised truckers for transporting goods across the nation and keeping America running.

“You love America, and you love the spirit, and we love your spirit, and we want to thank you very much,” Trump said.

Trump spoke about the effect that Obamacare was having on truckers, as many of them were on private plans that suffered a rise in premiums and a loss in coverage and options.

He admitted that the White House still had work to do to get the bill across the finish line, just as the House of Representatives postponed the scheduled vote from Thursday night to Friday morning.

“Today, the House is voting to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. It’s going to be a very close vote.”

Some of the trucks drove up to the White House, and Trump climbed into the cab of one and honked the horn.

During meeting with Truckers, Trump climbs into a cab honks the horn, shuts the door and grins after he waves goodbye pic.twitter.com/L11StjfGAy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 23, 2017

Trump met with the following truckers according to the White House:

Steve Fields, Independence, Mo., (YRC Freight);

Ralph Garcia, Albuquerque, N.M., (ABF Freight System);

David Green, Hot Springs, Ark., (Werner Enterprises);

Rhonda Hartman, Des Moines, Iowa, (Old Dominion Freight Line);

John Lex, Monroe, Ga., (Walmart Transportation);

David Livingston, Springfield, Ga., (TCW Inc.);

Don Logan, Eskridge, Kan., (FedEx Freight);

Charlton Paul Jr., Chester, N.Y., (UPS Freight);

Russell Simpson, South Vienna, Ohio, (Holland Inc.);

Todd Stine, Altoona, Pa., (Carbon Express);

Barney Earl Taylor, Orlando, Fla., (Penske) and

Derrick Whittle, Fieldale, Va., (Cargo Transporters Inc.)

He also met with officials from trucking industry associations:

ATA Chairman Kevin Burch, president, Jet Express

Jim Burg, president and CEO, James Burg Trucking

David Congdon, CEO, Old Dominion Freight Line

Mike Ducker, president and CEO, FedEx Freight

Eric Fuller, CEO, U.S. Xpress

Neal Kedzie, president, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association

Rich McArdle, president, UPS Freight

Dennis Nash, CEO, Kenan Advantage Group

Tonn Ostergard, president and CEO, Crete Carrier Corp.

John Smith, chairman, CRST International