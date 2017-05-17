Donald Trump Considering Joe Lieberman To Lead FBI

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump is interviewing FBI director candidates this afternoon, which include former Connecticut Democrat Senator Joe Lieberman.

The news was revealed by White House press secretary Sean Spicer to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling back to the White House after the president’s commencement speech to the Coast Guard Academy.

The list also includes FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Governor of Oklahoma Frank Keating and the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director Richard McFeely.

Lieberman, a good friend of Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona was also the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in 2000 with Vice President Al Gore. He retired in 2013 as the U.S. senator for Connecticut after serving for 24 years.