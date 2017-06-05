Donald Trump: Media Trying to Sell ‘Pathetic Excuse’ from London Mayor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump continued criticizing London mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday, who told citizens that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the increased police presence in the city after the terrorist attacks on Saturday.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement,” Trump wrote on Monday. “MSM is working hard to sell it!”

After the London Bridge attack, Trump criticized the mayor of London for his comment.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s remark was likely in response to the mayor’s criticism of him during the presidential campaign.

“Trump’s ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe,” Kahn wrote in May 2016. “It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong.”

As establishment media raged against Trump’s message to the mayor, former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shared support for Kahn after the president’s remarks.

“After acts of unspeakable cruelty & cowardice, the people of London & the UK choose resolve over fear. Your friends in the US stand w/ you,” Clinton wrote on Twitter in a message to the London mayor.