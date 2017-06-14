James T. Hodgkinson, the suspect in the shooting attack on a Republican baseball practice on Wednesday morning, was reportedly a member of a group called “Terminate the Republican Party.”

Hodgkinson wounded four, including House Majority Whip Steve Scales (R-LA), before succumbing to his injuries sustained in gunfire exchanges with police.

The Belleville News-Democrat, a newspaper in Hodgkinson’s former hometown of Belleville, Illinois, reports:

The shooter who was killed during gunfire at practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning was from Belleville. The shooter was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”

The Facebook group reportedly celebrated the killing.

The News-Democrat also cites a Facebook profile it says belonged to Hodgkinson, which featured a post from Monday: “I Want to Say Mr. President, for being an ass hole you are Truly the Biggest Ass Hole We Have Ever Had in the Oval Office.”

Other Facebook posts support Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Hodgkinson campaigned for Sanders in Iowa.

The Facebook profile is linked to a number of left-wing, anti-Republican groups, including “Terminate The Republican Party,” among others:

Hodgkinson reportedly maintained other social media accounts that authorities are probing.

