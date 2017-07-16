Pence on Democrats’ Agenda: They’ve Got One Word: Resist, I’ve Got One Word: Respond

“This Republican party has been on a roll ever since inauguration day, we are on a roll in special elections around the country if you haven’t noticed,” Mike Pence told a cheering crowd of supporters gathered at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

“President Trump promised we’d get tired of winning, and a lot of people in the media are getting tired of us winning, but they better get used to it,” he continued.

Pence went on to extol the various policy victories of the Trump administration to his audience of predominately young professionals at the Maverick Pac gathering in Washington. He cited record gains in the Dow as indicators of new-found confidence in the economy. He also celebrated that President Trump’s executive orders slashing regulations will, he claimed, potentially save businesses more than $18 billion annually.

Pence devoted much of his speech to motivating the participants at the conference to devote their energy to helping Republicans continue their streak of electoral victories.

“Under President Donald Trump and because of the support of great Republicans in this room and all across the country, we are four for four in special elections, and we are going to keep on winning all the way through 2018 and 2020 and beyond,” he continued.

He also acknowledged the stiff Democrat opposition to the President’s agenda.

“As you know the hard work still lies ahead. It’s going to be a challenge to finish the job on health care, on taxes, and everything else we need to do, on infrastructure and beyond. It’s going to be a fight in the build-up to the 2018 elections in the House and Senate. The Democrats have already settled on their agenda and it can be summed up in one word: resist. In the face of their agenda, I’ve got our word: respond. Respond with action, respond with results, and respond with unwavering focus on advancing an agenda that will benefit this generation and the next.”

Those in the audience shared the former Indiana governor’s resolve as they gave him a 30-second standing ovation.

Pence wrapped up his approximately 30-minute speech, the culmination of Maverick Pac’s 3-day conference, with a pledge to make America great again.

Fritz Borgan, the national co-chair of Maverick Pac along with Morgan Ortagus, lauded Pence’s remarks. “He fired up the crowd, it’s a call to get involved, to run for office, and to help candidates going forward.”