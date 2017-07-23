Resident Runs Out to Car, Retrieves Gun, Shoots Both Home Invasion Suspects

A resident in Columbia Township, Ohio, met home invasion suspects with a hammer before running to the car, retrieving a gun, and shooting both suspects.

The incident occurred Saturday around 3 a.m.

According to WKRC, “Police say two men broke into the home” and 24-year-old Gary Gross greeted them with a hammer. He struggled with the men then ran to his car, retrieved a gun, and shot both suspects. The suspects fled the scene following the gunshots.

Gross said, “They picked the wrong day to do something like that. I don’t want to kill anybody, so hopefully they’ll be okay and they’ll learn a lesson.”

Gross’s girlfriend and baby boy were in the home at the time of the alleged invasion. He spoke of his obligation to defend them, saying, “You have to do what you got to do. You have to make sure that these guys do not make it to that back room. Your son is back there. If anything happens to you, he’s defenseless, she’s defenseless.”

One of the two suspects is hospitalized in critical condition, the second is in stable condition.

