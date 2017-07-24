Early Poll: Kid Rock Up 4 Points On Stabenow in Michigan Senate Race

Robert Ritchie, better known to the world as Kid Rock, is leading the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Michigan, according to an early poll released Sunday.

The Delphi Analytica poll puts support for the Trump-supporting Michigan-native entertainer at 30 percent, four points ahead of incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow. Forty-four percent of respondents declined to a pick a candidate. Among those who did state a preference, Kid Rock led 54-46 percent.

Kid Rock, whose nearly three-decade career has spanned and melded the rap, rock, and country genres, threw his hat into the 2018 ring this month with a series of posts on social media. Final confirmation appeared to come with a Facebook post including an image implying Kid Rock was completely out of “F***s” to give.

While he initially endorsed fellow Michigander Dr. Ben Carson for president, Kid Rock quickly became an enthusiastic Donald Trump supporter, reprising his 2012 role by playing at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland after Trump accepted the GOP’s nomination for president. He later came under fire for his own pro-Trump apparel brand that sold such irreverent gems as shirts emblazoned with “_onald Trump: The ‘D’ is missing because it’s in every hater’s mouth.”

Never a stranger to controversy, Kid Rock made headlines for sticking to his guns on using the Confederate flag on stage even as the media establishment engaged in a nation-wide condemnation campaign in the wake of 2015’s North Charleston shootings.

So far as a Senate hopeful, Kid Rock has carved out a highly pro-Second Amendment stance and outlined his hopes for healthcare and tax reform.

Democrats, meanwhile, are doing anything but treating Ritchie’s run as a joke. “Well, maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told supporters in a fundraising email.

The 46-year old Kid Rock has a long road ahead of him if he hopes to prevail in the polls just under 16 months from now. This early polling, however, adds a degree of seriousness to his campaign, which has had no shortage of playful hype.