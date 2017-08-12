‘We Are Americans First’ Donald Trump Calls For Peace; Condemns Violence ‘From All Sides’

President Donald Trump responded to the ongoing violence in Charlottesville, Virginia after leftist Antifa protesters attacked a protest of white nationalists.

advertisement

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides,” he stressed.

Trump described the protests in Charlottesville as “terrible” and “very very sad,” calling for peace and order. “This has been going on for a long, long time,” he said, referring to violent protests. “It has no place in America.”

“This has been going on for a long, long time,” he said, referring to the violent protests. “It has no place in America.”Trump thanked law enforcement for trying to restore peace to the city.

Trump thanked law enforcement officials for trying to restore peace to the city.

“Above all, we must remember this truth, no matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are all Americans first,” he said.

Trump said that he spoke with Virginia governor Terry McAulliffe and said they agreed that the hate and division displayed in the city had to stop.

“We must love each other, respect each other and cherish our history and our future together,” Trump said. “So important.”

The president moved quickly to address the violence in Charlottesville, first sending a message on Twitter condemning the violence.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” he wrote. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

Trump remarks immediately drew criticism from the media and Democrats for not condemning the neo-nazis and white nationalists who demonstrated in Charlottesville.

Traditionally, however, presidents usually address violent protests by calling for peace and unity — waiting to assign blame until order is restored.