President Donald Trump spent nearly 30 minutes trashing the media at his rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, prompting supporters to cheer “CNN SUCKS!”

The popular anti-CNN chant was historically loud — even for a Trump rally.

Trump supporters roar "CNN SUCKS!" – live on CNN… pic.twitter.com/FhjiZKUy6t — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 23, 2017

During his speech, Trump said that CNN was “just so bad and so pathetic” prompting loud boos from the audience.

The chant was aired live on CNN, and the network took the unusual step of airing Trump’s entire campaign speech live.

“People are wondering, ‘Why did we run this?” said stunned CNN anchor Don Lemon after Trump’s speech. “Because we want people to see their president and they got a good glimpse of him now, someone who is not widening the tent, a bigger tent, but shrinking his tent and shrinking the people who support him among the general public and certainly among the people in Washington.”