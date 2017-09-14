Breitbart News Daily: Hannity, Levin, Angel Moms on DACA

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Trump administration and its policies.

Veteran broadcaster Sean Hannity will appear to discuss the President’s movements on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), as well as his induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

advertisement

Mark Levin will also come on to offer his thoughts on the DACA debate.

Author of The Big Lie Dinesh D’Souza will discuss protesting defacing a statue of Frances Scott Key, and shrouding a Thomas Jefferson memorial in a leftist burka.

Angel mom Mary Ann Mendoza, from the Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC), to discuss her view that “There is nothing President Trump should be negotiating on when it comes to Border Security or an unconstitutional program such as DACA”.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”